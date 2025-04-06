Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,760 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,929.26. This trade represents a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

