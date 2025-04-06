Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 780.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 316,515 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 95,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 51,763 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

