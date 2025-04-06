Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 2,583,100 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,928,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of GrafTech International worth $31,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in GrafTech International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

EAF stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 709.85% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

