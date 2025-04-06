Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 234.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $95.38 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $155.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.