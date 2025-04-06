Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,687 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 764.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.75 million, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $41.72.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $344.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

