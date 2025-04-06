ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $6.86 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATGE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $509,165.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,885.92. This trade represents a 26.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $98.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.