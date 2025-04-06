Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.02 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Down 10.1 %

UPST opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,269,851.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,838.80. This trade represents a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

