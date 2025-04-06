Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $48,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after buying an additional 271,648 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,573,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.14.

Chubb Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE CB opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.75. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

