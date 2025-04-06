Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $35.31 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $35,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.43. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

