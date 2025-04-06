Edgewood Management LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,315,342 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 3.2% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,120,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,468,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $393,868,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $720.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $917.80 and a 200 day moving average of $980.64. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total value of $297,124.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,185.00 to $990.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,086.00.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

