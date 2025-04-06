Top Social Media Stocks Worth Watching – April 5th

Shopify, Vertiv, and Mondelez International are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to shares of companies whose primary business involves operating social media platforms, where the value of these stocks is often driven by user engagement metrics, ad revenues, and digital interaction trends. Investors in these stocks closely monitor shifts in online behavior, regulatory changes, and market competition, which can rapidly influence the financial performance of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded down $5.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,669,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,404. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.81.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,316,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,364. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,786,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61.

