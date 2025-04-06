Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Trading Down 13.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) dropped 13.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Approximately 79,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 165,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Blue Star Capital Stock Down 13.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.64. The stock has a market cap of £274.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (18) (($0.23)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

