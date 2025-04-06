ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lowered by Ruggaard & Associates LLC

Ruggaard & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.6% of Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $155,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 186,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 9.5 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

