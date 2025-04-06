Forum Private Client Group LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Forum Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,860 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after acquiring an additional 734,412 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after acquiring an additional 511,699 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $181.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $176.67 and a one year high of $244.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.