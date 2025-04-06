Aviva PLC Has $46.40 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $573.45 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $676.70 and its 200-day moving average is $779.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.88.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

