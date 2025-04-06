Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 3rd

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, and Regal Rexnord are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that conduct commercial transactions online, offering products or services directly to consumers or other businesses. These companies leverage digital platforms and technology to facilitate sales, often benefiting from global reach and innovative retail strategies in the rapidly evolving digital marketplace. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.38. 23,638,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,027,126. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $700.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.09. 3,350,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,324. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $35.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $969.85. 235,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,870. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,019.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,077.19. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $874.98 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.39. 8,253,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,016,869. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.12 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of RRX traded down $15.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.68. 984,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.90. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $185.28.

