Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 238.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 6.0 %

SYK opened at $346.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

