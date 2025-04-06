Trek Financial LLC Buys 2,479 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IVE opened at $172.67 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $172.56 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.16 and a 200-day moving average of $195.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

