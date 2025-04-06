Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,608 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,192,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,608 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $370,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

