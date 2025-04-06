Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,202,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $789,014,000 after buying an additional 885,917 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 177,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after buying an additional 29,297 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $47,579,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 6.0 %

DIS stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.08 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

