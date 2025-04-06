Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAT. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

