Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $18,688,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,250,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after buying an additional 1,453,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 374,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1,317.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $5.09 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

