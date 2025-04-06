Headlands Technologies LLC Has $147,000 Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 275.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ABG stock opened at $211.62 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.37 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.92 and its 200-day moving average is $250.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABG. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

