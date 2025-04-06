Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $158,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.25. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.