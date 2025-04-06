Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $63,402.34 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $63,402.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,441.46. This trade represents a 21.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $25.93 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after buying an additional 2,020,722 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.