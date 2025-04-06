Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 33,567 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $50,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $68,949,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 154,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $132.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.12.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

In other news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. This represents a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

