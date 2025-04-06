Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 412,138 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,771,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,138 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $61,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,366,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after buying an additional 516,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,175,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $73,528,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $16.96 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $29,575.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,484 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,978.68. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,726 shares in the company, valued at $22,760,163.72. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,052. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

