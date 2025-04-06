Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Takes $733,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,620,000. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 40,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,639,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 200,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $210.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.71 and a 200 day moving average of $241.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

