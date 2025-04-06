AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $14,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,904 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,359 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of T stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.