Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price at $19.94

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after buying an additional 113,451 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,428,196,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

