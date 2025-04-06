Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 432.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.