Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $15.55 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 270,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,129,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,185,000 after acquiring an additional 976,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,157,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,877,000 after buying an additional 120,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,664,000 after buying an additional 3,667,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,172,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,153,000 after buying an additional 408,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

