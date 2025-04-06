Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 256,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,109,000 after buying an additional 25,607 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 49.6% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 8.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on BELFB. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

