Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 31,000 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4,587.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 53,570 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 118,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

