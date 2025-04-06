iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,346,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $333,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after purchasing an additional 870,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,054,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,261,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,906,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,017,000 after acquiring an additional 389,576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.88. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

