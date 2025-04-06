iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Position Lessened by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $157.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average is $217.98. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $154.61 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

