Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $291,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $134,675,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,073 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,091,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $347.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.32 and a 52 week high of $383.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.