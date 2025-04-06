Federated Hermes Inc. Has $106.23 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 537,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,413 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $106,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

