8,538 Shares in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI) Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 634.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of BKGI stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.62. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Company Profile

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

