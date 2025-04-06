Federated Hermes Inc. Has $122.55 Million Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,775 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $122,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

Nutanix Stock Down 9.7 %

NTNX opened at $58.50 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.14, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,288. This represents a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,832,410. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock worth $417,646,356. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

