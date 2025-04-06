Smith Moore & CO. Buys New Stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.
Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of BATS:VFMV opened at $117.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $106.80 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97.
Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF
The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
