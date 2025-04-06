iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,776 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $169,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

