Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $186,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after purchasing an additional 99,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after buying an additional 144,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $119.30. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.5106 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

