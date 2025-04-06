National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $7.77 Million Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 153,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,600,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,654,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,069.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 485,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after buying an additional 473,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 907,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after buying an additional 452,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 535.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 527,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 444,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.71.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

