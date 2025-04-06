Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $300,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Moderna Trading Down 2.4 %

MRNA opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.