National Bank of Canada FI Sells 182,639 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 182,639 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $672,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,396,000 after buying an additional 511,553 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $849,336,000 after buying an additional 500,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $982,994,000 after buying an additional 269,656 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $160.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.87 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

