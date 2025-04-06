Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $345,000 Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUA stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

