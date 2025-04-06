Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Marcus by 407,500.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Marcus Stock Down 4.8 %

MCS opened at $15.23 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $483.54 million, a P/E ratio of -44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -107.69%.

Marcus Profile

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.