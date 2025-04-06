OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $70.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $374.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

