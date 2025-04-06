OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

BATS:PSFM opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

